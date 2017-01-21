-
Tips for Providing ABA to Adolescents and Older Children
Applied behavior analysis for individuals with autism spectrum disorder is most known for being used for the younger child such as from the ages of two to six or seven years old.
The Science of Preventing Dangerous Psychopathy
What makes someone a psychopath.
Sobriety and Sexual Health
“Is it AIDS, Doc.
Playing the Victim aka Emotional Cutting
She went into Big Brother House a week ago with a chip on her shoulder and an agenda a mile wide.
Healthy Eating Tips for Kids
Do you want your kids to eat healthier.
How Does Your Writing Improve? Stage 2
After novice writers have written a few scripts, they start to get a feel for how screenplays can be improved.
Tweet All You Want
It’s the post tweet, post truth, post modern, post full-sentences, post Trump era.
Office Space: When You Need More Space Than Office
“What am I doing here?” my mind raced.
Today I Love Irreverence
Today I love irreverence and all the silly fun that that entails.
Relaxation Techniques For Children With ADHD
Introduction Are you looking for relaxation techniques for your children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder? If so, continue reading this article. This article will provide readers with relaxation techniques for ... .
Why Cant You Concentrate?
Attention Deficit Disorder in its many variations has become the new common cold.
Music Training May Facilitate Memory Function in Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has long been considered a detrimental form of dementia.
We Are Pluralities
[excerpt from “Neural We: Single Neurons, Multiple Personalities, and Redefining the Species” (Somov, 2012)] Metazoan Paradox: Each “I” is a “We” and Each “We” is an “I” [Chapter 1-b of ...
Mental Health Humor’s Daily Doodle: Fear
The Mental Health Humor’s Daily Doodle is not meant to be a cartoon, not meant to be funny nor witty nor even have a point; other than to create a “Daily Doodle.” Don’t worry ...
In The Name of Better Health
We cut out gluten, dairy, and sugar in the name of better health.
How to Find a Career Path Using the Theory of Multiple Intelligences
One of favorite quotations is, “Everybody is a genius.
Low-Level Procrastination
Recently, a book was returned to the San Francisco Public Library 100 years after the due date – by the original borrower’s great-grandson, who has had the book since 1996.
The Trump Effect: Observations and 32 Copings Skills from a Psychotherapist
4 ways Trump’s victory has evoked a sense of powerlessness: 1) Marginalization – when an individual or group minimizes or disavows the legitimacy, rights or privileges of others who are ...
Sharing Good News Boosts Health and Happiness
A new study finds that supportive, responsive partners provide a buffer to loneliness and sleep deficits among military couples. Better sleep, communication, and emotional support are key to better overall […]
Kids Who Believe They Can’t Sing Tend to Quit Music Education
Elementary school children who have confidence in their own musical abilities are more likely to continue their music education through middle school, while those with poor musical self-concept are more […]
Teens Who Get Mental Health Help Less Likely to Suffer Depression Later
Young people with mental health problems who have contact with mental health services are significantly less likely to suffer from clinical depression later in their adolescence, according to new research. […]
In Therapy, Women Want to Talk and Men Want a Quick Fix
A new study finds that women and men tend to seek different outcomes in psychotherapy. In general, women want time to talk about their feelings and men want a quick fix. […]
Study Finds Workplace Peer Pressure Impacts Performance
A new study has found that the presence of high-performing co-workers can improve an individual’s performance, which boosts earnings. Researchers from the University of York and the Centre for Research […]
Mapping Lesions in Preemie Brains May Help Predict Disabilities
Scanning a premature baby’s brain shortly after delivery to map the location and volume of lesions — areas of injury in the brain’s white matter — may help doctors better […]