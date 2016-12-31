-
- What "I Do" To A Narcissist Really Means
- Differences Between a Psychopath vs Sociopath
- The Difference Between Sex & Love for Men
- You May Need to Rethink Medication for ADHD
- The 5 Stages of Grief & Loss
- Carrie Fisher, Bipolar Disorder, Addiction & The People She Inspired
Forget a New You: Be the Best You
Every year on New Years, we hear “new year, new you!” It sounds so enticing.
Free Mental Health Humor 2017 Goals Print Out
We all need a push now and again to reach our goals.
How to Get Siblings to Behave Well on Long Road Trips (Stop the Sibling Rivalry)
My family and I just went on a fairly long road trip for a short vacation.
7 New Years Eve Activities to Do With Your Kids
Need some ideas to put some excitement and fun into your new years eve.
Put Compassion Fatigue to Bed
If you’ve ever lied awake at night counting sheep rather than catching ZZZs, you know how utterly frustrating it can be, not to mention how physically and mentally fatigued you ...
Dark Days: An Alaska Vacation
And you thought your kids were the only ones scared of the dark.
Three Tools to Help You Be Proud of Who You Are This Year
As the new year dawns, be proud of who you are.
Bipolar & Sunshine: Can Weather Trigger a Manic Episode?
People with bipolar disorder often suffer changes in mood that can be unrelated to anything going on in their lives.
Happy 2017. Goodbye Narcissism. Celebrating 500k Site Hits!
Five hundred thousand pageviews. That’s half a million pageviews on Narcissism Meets Normalcy since it started in January 2016.
Are You an Approval Addict?
Do you have a strong need for approval from others.
Book Review: Retrain Your Brain
People who are in a dark depression or overwhelmed by anxiety are not inclined to pick up a book to go through a self-guided program.
Work with the brain to keep your New Years Resolutionsâ€¦
Normally the week between Christmas and New Year is a lull of rest, relaxation, good books and for me, cooking.
Effect of Self-Awareness on Ego Functioning: A Perspective on Personality Development
An interesting phenomenon for psychological exploration among human beings is the combination of potential factors that motivate people to keep others in their surroundings perpetually happy and complacent.
Seven M.A.S.T.E.R.Y. Steps to Emotional Resiliency
Emotion mastery, or the ability to regulate our emotions, is essential to our personal and relational health and happiness.
When is Lunch Not Just Lunch?
Would you be jealous if your significant other ran into a past girlfriend or boyfriend at a New Year’s Eve party.
It is Time for Sufficiency
All my life I have felt the pinch of scarcity.
Keeping Stress Low for ADHD Moms
Trying my darndest to be supermom with ADHD and raising an ADHD kid is pure chaos.
Are You Chronically Angry?
Typically people know if they are angry but there are some who do not.
Police-Led Addiction Program Proves Successful
About 95 percent of individuals who came to the Gloucester Police Department in Massachusetts for help getting addiction treatment were placed in detoxification or substance-use treatment programs during the first […]
Hearing Problems in Schizophrenia Patients Tied to Specific Brain Receptor
A lesser-known but common and debilitating symptom in schizophrenia patients is the inability to hear subtle changes in pitch. Now a new study by researchers at Columbia University Medical Center […]
How We Get Our ETA Right or Wrong
To get to work on time, people tend to rely on estimates of how long the drive took last time. But different outside influences such as how many songs played […]
Psychiatric Conditions May Up Risk of Opioid Use
A wide range of pre-existing psychiatric and behavioral conditions, as well as the use of psychoactive drugs, could be important risk factors leading to long-term use of opioid pain medications, […]
When is the Truth a Lie?
The ability to deceive someone by telling the truth is not only possible, it has a name — paltering. It’s common in negotiations and among politicians, but those who palter […]
Young Children Use Smell to Help Make Social Decisions
New research reveals that children begin using smell to help guide their responses to emotionally-expressive faces around the age of five. “Even though we may not be aware of it, […]