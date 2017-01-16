-
Seven Anxiety Busting Tips
Are you constantly feeling stressed, unable to relax, always worrying about the day ahead and unable to fall or stay asleep because your mind is overloaded from the pressures of ...
Does Anger Management Work?
Have you ever been surprised by the intensity of your feelings about something.
How to Stay Sober and Fight Depression at Work
“Industrial Disease,” by the British rock band Dire Straits, looks at the decline of the British manufacturing industry as it focuses on workplace depression.
Stressed Out Teens & Empathic Parents: What to Do When It’s Contagious?
Though we hear a lot about the effect of parents on children’s development, parenting, like other close relationships, is a reciprocal interaction — not a one-way street. Children with difficult challenges, such as executive function deficits, can tax any parent’s equilibrium.
Personal Therapy for the Student Therapist
Many graduate programs in counseling and psychology at least recommend, if not provide, personal therapy for their students.
Partners in Substance Abuse: It Is the Single Women Who Stop Using
Who invites their spouse or partner to participate in substance abuse programs, and how much does the partner’s participation matter to the success of the treatment.
Giving Ourselves Some Grace
Organize the office.
Life’s Longest Ride
On those lengthy holiday trips, how many of you played 20 questions.
Seth Godin On Success For Creative Freelancers
How can being a freelancer work out for creative people.
Today I Love Playing Music For Love
Today I love playing music for love because music is poetry with a melody and poetry is the natural language of love.
The Cost of Secrets and Lies
Trust is a fragile.
The better we grieve, the better we live.
New year, new you? 2 psychological tactics to ensure lasting change.
A couple of weeks ago we welcomed our daughter, Claudia Grace into the world.
When Your Creative Process Isn’t Productive
We tend to think that everything we do has to have a greater purpose or some productive end point.
Persistent Depressive Disorder
Introduction You may have heard of Major Depressive Disorder. However, according to adaa.org, Persistent Depressive Disorder also exists. This article will explore what Persistent Depressive Disorder is, as well as ...
20 Quotes on Career Success to Get Motivated and Inspired
Are you struggling to achieve career success.
Freedom from OCD
When he was dealing with severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, my son Dan spent nine weeks in a world-renowned residential treatment program.
Low Self Esteem and Depression
Self esteem is the term used to describe a person’s own measurement of his/her self-worth.
Study Aims for Sweet Spot of Teens’ Screen Time
A new UK study may help to relieve digital anxiety among parents and pediatricians as researchers discovered the relationship between screen time and well-being is weak at best, even at […]
Depression + Health Issues = Problem Drinking in Older Adults
An emerging risk factor of growing older appears to be alcohol misuse as University of Georgia researchers connect multiple chronic illnesses, depression and alcohol use in seniors. Investigators discovered older […]
Cardio in Old Age May Boost Brain Health
Older adults who engage in high levels of cardiovascular exercise — such as jogging, cycling, swimming or dancing — may be increasing their brain health as well, according to a new study […]
Anxiety Over Prostate Cancer Diagnosis May Lead to Over-treatment
Men who experience high levels of anxiety and emotional distress over a prostate cancer diagnosis are more likely to choose unnecessary treatment options, according to a new study by researchers […]
Quitting, Cutting Back on Cocaine May Reverse Coronary Artery Disease
Although using cocaine on a regular basis is tied to a high risk of coronary artery disease, stopping or reducing its use can potentially reverse the disease process, according to […]
Kids may Put On More Weight When Parents See Them as Overweight
Children whose parents considered them to be overweight tended to gain more weight over the following decade compared with children whose parents thought they were a normal weight, according to […]