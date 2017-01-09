-
- A New Development: Depression Mixed with Anxiety
- Five Ways a Narcissist Comes Unglued
- These 9 Mental Habits Suck the Happiness from Your Life
- How to Create a Routine that Supports Good Mental Health
- What Is Cluster B?
- Who Looks After the President's Mental Health?
How Similar Are Friends?
Ever wonder how you ended up with the friends you have.
15 Ways to Beat the Winter Blues
January is considered the most depressing month of the year.
The Unloved Daughter and The Problem of Letting Go
Negative childhood experiences shape us in many ways, some more subtle than others.
Physical Health and Mental Health, Part 2: Exercising Regularly
This is Part 2 in a series.
Making Choices for Your Own Happiness
Sherie had come to the realization, after four years of frustration, that she was married and her husband wasn’t.
3 Ways Weaning Your Baby Can Affect Your Mental Health and What to Do about It
A closer look at what happens to your body when you stop breastfeeding Breastfeeding is rich in benefits for both you and your baby.
Today I Love Mondays Off
Today I love taking Monday off.
Recurrent Focus
I know it all sounds very “New Age” and “mind over matter” and the like, but I’m going to suggest this anyway.
Itâ€™s About Time
In our fast-paced world, the pressure of time drives us through each day so that we are unaware that “half our life is spent trying to find something to do with the time we have rushed through life trying to save”1 (Will Rogers). The New ...
How to Mindfully Fire Toxic Friends and Loved Ones: A Shrinkâ€™s Guide to Setting Boundaries
“Don’t cling to a mistake just because you spent a lot of time making it” – unknown As a Manhattan-based psychotherapist working with a high functioning adult population, I am always surprised to encounter a repetitive theme in my office.
12 Weekly Home Organization Tasks (to Reduce the Chaos and Increase the Calm in Your Life)
Sometimes I wonder how some moms can keep up on all of the tasks at hand.
Listening to the Stories of Our Bodies
Our bodies hold so many stories.
Codependent Parenting: Exasperated Child, Exhausted Parent
Codependence: The addiction to others’ emotions.
Angry
Right now, I am angry.
Vitamin C and Its Key Role in Mental Health
The most commonly known benefits of vitamin C include skin repair, cold prevention, fighting cancer and immune system deficiency protection (Zelman).
Want to achieve your weight loss goals in 2017? Start by doing thisâ€¦.
This January it’s time to finally recognise that the diet is dead: 4 things you must do instead to achieve your goal in 2017.
Book Review: Changing to Thrive
Change is hard.
Your Search For Meaning and Purpose: A Psychologistâ€™s Best Answer
The Questions Why am I here.
Mediterranean Diet May Impact Brain Volume
A new study shows that older people who closely followed a Mediterranean diet over a three-year period showed none of the usual reduction in brain volume. Normally, brain volume is reduced […]
Brain Protein May Predict Length of Concussion Recovery
Athletes who show higher levels of the brain protein tau six hours after a sports-related concussion tend to face a longer period of recovery and delayed return to play, according […]
Eating Disorder Program Helps Women Ignore Media Messages
A professor at Cornell College in Iowa has developed a dissonance-based eating disorder program that helps women combat societal messages that define self-worth by appearance. Interventions to minimize the influence […]
New Model Helps Employers Match Workersâ€™ Personality to the Job
A new model that determines how an individuals’ personality will influence job performance promises to improve worker satisfaction and enhance company bottom-lines. Experts believe identifying personality traits can help organizations […]
Increased Stress Response Tied to GI Issues in Autistic Children
A new study suggests that gastrointestinal issues in autistic children is related to an increased reaction to stress. “We know that it is common for individuals with autism to have […]
Chemo-Brain May Be Pervasive in Breast Cancer Patients
“Chemo-brain,” a temporary condition of reduced cognitive ability after chemotherapy, is extremely common among breast cancer patients and may last as long as six months to a year after treatment, […]