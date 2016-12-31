I Resolve to Take Better Care of My Mental Health in 2017 Radical Acceptance of the Things You Cannot Change Discomfort Now, Success Later Bad Christmas



Put Compassion Fatigue to Bed

By Jennifer Blough
If you’ve ever lied awake at night counting sheep rather than catching ZZZs, you know how utterly frustrating it can be, not to mention how physically and mentally fatigued you ...
When is the Truth a Lie?

The ability to deceive someone by telling the truth is not only possible, it has a name — paltering. It’s common in negotiations and among politicians, but those who palter […]
