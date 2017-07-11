For some years now, there has been a trend towards working as teams in school and academia. Team projectsÂ can eitherÂ go quite well, orÂ can result in one person doing most of the work whileÂ everyone else coasts by on their efforts.Â Curious about what really goesÂ on “behind the scenes” in the world of collaboration in social psychology, I was eager to dive into Collaboration in Psychological Science, an edited volume by Richard L. Zweigenhaft and Eugene Borgida. The book providedÂ an excellent overview of the benefits and risks of collaboration in science.

Zweigenhaft and Borgida brought together thirty five contributors for this book (including themselves) for an examination of just how collaboration works. Some sources sayÂ collaboration in science has more than doubled from 1990 to 2015, so their volume is a timely contribution to the field. All of the chapter authors in the book wrote their chapters collaboratively.

Zweigenhaft and Borgida have done an excellent job of demonstrating collaboration simply in putting together and editing this book. Even with a multitude of authors – each with their own unique style – there is a sense of continuity throughout. There is a consistent sense of humor, a sense of seriousness, and lots of information not only about how eachÂ collaboration came to be but also aboutÂ how the studies came to be. There is much to learn about social psychology throughoutÂ the course of the book.

Of course, there are issues with collaboration, particularly in academia, and readers will see how some suchÂ issues came up for many of the teams who contributed toÂ this book. One such issue is the tendency for a person working in collaboration to sometimes be seen as not working as hard as someone working alone. The chapter authors told stories of having projects not get done because of a group member not doing their part, and why.

And sometimes being in a team can involveÂ even more work, such as when collaborators comeÂ from different disciplines and useÂ different professional languagesÂ and models of experimentation. Of course, there are also many times when having different talents greatly help the creativity and efficiency of a team. One team member might be good with statistics, while the other excels in conceptualizing and writing, for instance.

Problems can also crop up when it comes to where each team member’sÂ name will appear on theÂ publication. Just like in Hollywood, in academia your next “role” is often contingent upon how high your nameÂ was on your last publication. The chapter authorsÂ suggested that team members should agree uponÂ the order of names early on.

Some of the teams in the book began their collaboration during the days when manuscripts were mailed back and forth, and face-to-face time typically occurred only during conferences. These days, the Internet makes collaboration across continents and time zones much easier.Â 24-hour cycles of productivity are common; aÂ team member across the world can email his or herÂ material to a collaboratorÂ before bed, and receive their revisions upon waking up.Â Videoconferencing on theÂ phone or computer are generally free nowadays, and easy to facilitate.

There is a great dealÂ of evidence that creativity, efficiency and quality can greatly improve when you are a part of a well-functioning team, and the stories of the collaborations in this book provideÂ so much insight into how to create such a thing. Regardless of your discipline, this is an excellent resource for learning about collaborating.

Collaboration in Psychological Science: Behind the Scenes

Edited by Richard L. Zweigenhaft and Eugene Borgida

Worth Publishers

350 Pages

Softcover

