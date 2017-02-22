Life offers infinite variety, along with myriad challenges and opportunities. Itâ€™s easy to get lost in indecision with so many choices. You want success, yet wonder if youâ€™re on the right path. Youâ€™d like to have balance in your life, but there are so many conflicts that you often find yourself spending energy too much in one direction.

Whatâ€™s happening here is a lack of prioritization, of figuring out what in life is most important to you — and then acting upon it. While not life-threatening, a failure to identify whatâ€™s most meaningful to you can erode your quality of living. To ensure that you have the most opportunities to live a full, happy and productive life, you must zero in on your key priorities. Here are some ways to do just that.

Identify the most important people in your life.

When you care about someone, theyâ€™re important to you. Sometimes, however, we take loved ones, family members, friends and coworkers for granted. This does both them and us a disservice. By listing the most important people in your life, you make a conscious effort to recognize and value these meaningful relationships. Since man is a gregarious creature by nature, tending to those closest to you is a practical, effective way to make the most out of life.

Think about what you most enjoy doing.

For some, it may be arranging floral displays, trying out new recipes, walking at sunset with a loved one. Others may most enjoy sports and recreational activities, or reading books, listening to music, participating in spirited debates. Whatever you most enjoy doing is obviously important to you. Itâ€™s more than passing time or relaxing. If you take the time to identify what you like doing the most, youâ€™re more likely to make room in your life to take advantage of those opportunities. In the process, besides identifying what is most important to you, youâ€™ll also be acting upon that knowledge.

What qualities, skills or talents do you have?

Looking back at your life, what qualities, skills or talents would you say you have? When you were a kid, for example, were you great at marbles, ping pong, sledding, multiplication tables, spelling bees? Did you find you excelled in science or English or math? Are you skilled in carpentry, landscape design, building things, figuring out how to fix what goes wrong? Do you lose yourself in artistic expression, creating something from nothing? Thereâ€™s a strong likelihood that what is most important to you is deeply embedded in these qualities, skills and talents.

List your highest achievements and accomplishments.

In line with analyzing what you believe you do best, take some time to jot down the successes youâ€™ve had. It doesnâ€™t matter if itâ€™s a huge accomplishment or something minor. What does matter is the feeling the result gave you. When youâ€™re proud and excited about your accomplishments, you experience joy and satisfaction in life. Itâ€™s also a good hint that these are important to you.

Ask your friends, loved ones and family members to list your best qualities.

You might think you know your best qualities or strengths, but you might over- or underestimate what youâ€™re good at. Besides, youâ€™re not very objective when it comes to self-analysis. Thatâ€™s why asking those who know you best what they believe are your best qualities is illuminating. You might discover, for example, that you possess keen analytic ability, something you havenâ€™t tapped or put to good use. Maybe itâ€™s your compassion that is most impressive. Or, the fact that you listen well and are supportive of others in a way thatâ€™s empowering and uplifting. Once you know what these qualities are, you can decide what, if anything, you want to do to take advantage of them. Thereâ€™s something here thatâ€™s important to you. Perhaps asking others to help you identify them is a painless way to figure this out.

While it might be challenging, you donâ€™t have to sacrifice a goal because itâ€™s too difficult.

One of the saddest things to witness is someone giving up just as theyâ€™re about to reach their goal. Weâ€™ve all done this, not that itâ€™s anything we like to admit. Granted, some goals are incredibly challenging. Theyâ€™re difficult, expensive, take an inordinate amount of time, or require resources and allies that are hard to come by. The secret to holding fast to a goal that seems out of reach is to parcel it into pieces. Take it apart and identify stages or steps. By focusing on the next stage instead of the end goal, itâ€™s easier to make the effort necessary to see this phase through. Over time, youâ€™ll pass through various stages on the way to the goal. Thatâ€™s how you achieve even the most challenging goal.

You can still pursue your dreams and make ends meet.

Maybe you find yourself stuck in a job you donâ€™t like. You took it because you needed the money and stick with it because things havenâ€™t changed financially, or because you canâ€™t see a way forward. Itâ€™s time to ditch this dead-end thinking and map out a plan to make changes that allow you to both pursue your dreams and take care of your financial responsibilities. It may be that you decide to back to school to get additional training or pursue or finish a degree. What you learn in the process, the people you meet, the opportunities youâ€™re exposed to can make a profound difference in your outlook. In addition, be sure to maximize your leisure and recreational pursuits. If you love skiing, schedule some ski trips. If painting is your forte, get busy creating in the medium of your choice.

Deal constructively with the depression or anxiety and may have stood in the way of doing what you want.

Fleeting sadness or anxiety is a normal part of life. The emotions, while not without pain, can motivate us to make necessary changes. Prolonged depression or anxiousness, however, will only be alleviated with professional help. Perhaps medication and/or therapy is in order. If you find that these powerful emotions are standing in the way of doing whatâ€™s most important to you in life, you owe it to yourself and your loved ones to get the help you need.

Get past the feeling that youâ€™re not good enough.

Most of us have felt the sting of disappointment, either that we didnâ€™t live up to our own expectations or those of someone else. Overt or covert criticism, biting or harsh comments, the gradual shifting away of friends and colleagues just adds to the sinking feeling that weâ€™re not good enough. Yet, others donâ€™t define us and we should never allow them to act like they can. The only way to be good enough is to believe that you are. Since no one can make you do anything and only you make the decision how to live, choose the option thatâ€™s affirmative and uplifting. Select what gives you the best likelihood of achieving the outcome you desire. Give it your utmost effort, attention and diligence. If you do the best you can do, youâ€™ll always be good enough. In fact, youâ€™ll be better than just good enough. Youâ€™ll be right where you want to be.

What makes you happy? Do that.

Happiness is like sunshine. It makes you feel good, envelops you in warmth, and costs nothing. Yet, how many times do you walk away from happiness and instead involve yourself in some task or activity thatâ€™s boring, uninvolving, repetitive, endless or unproductive? If you want to be happy in life, think about what makes you happy. Find a way to insert that pursuit or activity into your everyday life. It might be walking in nature, working in the garden, whipping up a culinary delight, playing with the children, making love to your partner. Whatever it is, this is something important to you, something you value highly. Be sure to do it as often as you can, with full presence of the moment and joy that you can have this experience.